Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 10,786 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $536.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

