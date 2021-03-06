Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. NIKE accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,102,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $155,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

