Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Adobe comprises 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE opened at $440.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.