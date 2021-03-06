Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Intuit comprises 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

