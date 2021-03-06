Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

