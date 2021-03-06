Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,808,660 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,898,000. Cerner comprises approximately 7.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Cerner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

