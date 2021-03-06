Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. PayPal makes up 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.