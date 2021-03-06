Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $83.60 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 821,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,597,000. Xylem makes up approximately 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Xylem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.