Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,804,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 8.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 234,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,020,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $446.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

