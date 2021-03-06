Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes $1.36 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

COST stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

