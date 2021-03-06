Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes $101.48 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,482,000. Fiserv comprises about 5.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.13% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

