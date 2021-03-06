Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes $2.67 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

