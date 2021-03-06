Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes $83.81 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 540,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,811,000. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

