Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,958,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

