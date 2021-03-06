Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,201,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 5.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

TSCO stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

