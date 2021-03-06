Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $123,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

