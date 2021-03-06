Vesper Price Reaches $29.62 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Vesper has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $4.94 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $29.62 or 0.00059844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

