Viacoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $284,024.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00376304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,534 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

