VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $55,985,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,105 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

