VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $59.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

