Vid (VI) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Vid has a market cap of $2.45 million and $98,139.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,625,704 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

