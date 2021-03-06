VIDY (VIDY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $458,284.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $458,284.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

