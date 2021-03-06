VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $10.57 million and $579,662.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

