VIG Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,344.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.60 or 0.06760138 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004481 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,458,348 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.