Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 28th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $11,265,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,182,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VINC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $18.93. 89,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

