Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.