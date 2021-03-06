Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 811,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,692. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

