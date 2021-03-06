Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 28th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 202,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,030. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.