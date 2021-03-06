Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

