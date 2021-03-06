Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.49% of Visa worth $2,091,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

NYSE V traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. 7,582,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

