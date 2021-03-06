Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vodafone Group worth $189,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

