Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vodafone Group worth $189,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
