VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $155.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $402,948.60 and $155.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

