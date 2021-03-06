VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of 393.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

