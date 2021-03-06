W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $89,540.15 and $24,295.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

