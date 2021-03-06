W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $67.70 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

