W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

