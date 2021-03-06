Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $129.12. 11,357,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.