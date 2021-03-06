Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Wanchain has a market cap of $143.87 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00283398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $937.54 or 0.01907880 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

