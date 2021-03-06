Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

