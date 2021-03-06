Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $101.75 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

