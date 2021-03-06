Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.82

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.82 and traded as low as C$125.65. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$128.72, with a volume of 393,001 shares traded.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.45.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 97.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

