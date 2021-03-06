Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $522.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.