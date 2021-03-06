Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE WAT traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $266.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,845. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average of $236.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

