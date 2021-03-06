Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 28th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Watford by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

