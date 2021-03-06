wave edu coin (WEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $140,134.61

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $140,134.61 and $4.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00461513 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

