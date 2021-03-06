Waves (WAVES) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $10.03 or 0.00020162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $85.05 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,507,848 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.