WAX (WAXP) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.42 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, WAX has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $179.86 million and $17.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00036077 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,058,061 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,742,374 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.