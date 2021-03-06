WazirX Market Cap Reaches $67.65 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

