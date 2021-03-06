Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 45,298 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

