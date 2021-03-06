Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.